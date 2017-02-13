Warren, Democrats train attacks on Labor nominee Puzder
Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent Labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder a lengthy list of questions as top Senate Democrats trained their fire on the fast-food executive ahead of his confirmation hearing this week in hopes of knocking off the last of their top targets among President Trump 's Cabinet choices. Puzder, the chief executive of Carpinteria-based CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, is scheduled to face tough queries at a Senate hearing on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|239
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Sat
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC