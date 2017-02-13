Warren, Democrats train attacks on La...

Warren, Democrats train attacks on Labor nominee Puzder

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent Labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder a lengthy list of questions as top Senate Democrats trained their fire on the fast-food executive ahead of his confirmation hearing this week in hopes of knocking off the last of their top targets among President Trump 's Cabinet choices. Puzder, the chief executive of Carpinteria-based CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, is scheduled to face tough queries at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 3 hr Le Jimbo 239
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sat T-Shull 43
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC