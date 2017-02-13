Warren, Democrats train attacks on Labor nominee Puzder

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent Labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder a lengthy list of questions as top Senate Democrats trained their fire on the fast-food executive ahead of his confirmation hearing this week in hopes of knocking off the last of their top targets among President Trump 's Cabinet choices. Puzder, the chief executive of Carpinteria-based CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, is scheduled to face tough queries at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.