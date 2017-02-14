Warren blasts Labor nominee Puzder as business groups, protesters mobilize

About 100 opponents of Andrew Puzder's nomination as secretary of labor marched in front of Hardee's headquarters in downtown St. Louis Monday afternoon around lunchtime. Protesters outside Hardee's headquarters in St. Louis demonstrate their opposition to Andrew Puzder, chief executive of Hardee's parent company and former St. Louis attorney who has been nominated as secretary of labor.

