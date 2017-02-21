Victims reflect on Waverly tornado on...

Victims reflect on Waverly tornado one year later

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Gregory Stringfield's chest tightened as he described the phone call from his mother confirming the dead, and the worst moment of his life, which followed. He put his hand over his heart, willing it to keep beating, as he recalled coming to his sister's hospital bedside with the news that her toddler son was among the dead, along with their brother, and her boyfriend, all of whom were sent skyward when a tornado ripped through their mobile home off U.S. 460 in Waverly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... 3 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 5
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 247
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Feb 17 Truth 5
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) Feb 14 King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC