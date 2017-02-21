Victims reflect on Waverly tornado one year later

Gregory Stringfield's chest tightened as he described the phone call from his mother confirming the dead, and the worst moment of his life, which followed. He put his hand over his heart, willing it to keep beating, as he recalled coming to his sister's hospital bedside with the news that her toddler son was among the dead, along with their brother, and her boyfriend, all of whom were sent skyward when a tornado ripped through their mobile home off U.S. 460 in Waverly.

