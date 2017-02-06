UPDATE 1-Marcato nominates four direc...

UPDATE 1-Marcato nominates four directors in Buffalo Wild Wings fight

Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain. McGuire, who runs Marcato Capital Management, has publicly agitated for changes at Buffalo Wild Wings since last July, demanding that the company franchise more of its restaurants.

