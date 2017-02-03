Trump's labor secretary pick sued a fast-food rival for...
As President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food CEO Andy Puzder for secretary of labor creates waves, a decade-old fast-food lawsuit has come out of the shadows. In 2007, Puzder led CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr, in suing rival Jack in the Box for airing a commercial that implied the burger chains used meat from a cow's anus, CNN reported on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|201
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|9 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|5
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC