Trump's labor secretary pick sued a fast-food rival for...

As President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food CEO Andy Puzder for secretary of labor creates waves, a decade-old fast-food lawsuit has come out of the shadows. In 2007, Puzder led CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr, in suing rival Jack in the Box for airing a commercial that implied the burger chains used meat from a cow's anus, CNN reported on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.