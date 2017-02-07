Trump's labor nominee hired housekeeper in US illegally

Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder acknowledged Tuesday that he had employed a housekeeper who was in the U.S. illegally, putting him again at odds with President Donald Trump's push to keep jobs in American hands. Puzder said in a statement that he and his wife were unaware the housekeeper was not legally permitted to work in the U.S. during the years they employed her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.