Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration. Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career."
