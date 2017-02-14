The new political battleground: Your restaurant receipt
First there was the Trump administration's travel ban, then talk about the Mexican border wall and, finally, last week, Alfredo Solis decided it was time to send a message. So the owner of Mezcalero, the hottest new Mexican restaurant in the District of Columbia, put it at the bottom of his receipts: "Immigrants help make America great!" "I came to this country 17 years ago, and I work hard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Tue
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mon
|YouDidntBuildThat
|241
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC