The new political battleground: Your restaurant receipt

First there was the Trump administration's travel ban, then talk about the Mexican border wall and, finally, last week, Alfredo Solis decided it was time to send a message. So the owner of Mezcalero, the hottest new Mexican restaurant in the District of Columbia, put it at the bottom of his receipts: "Immigrants help make America great!" "I came to this country 17 years ago, and I work hard.

