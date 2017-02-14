The Latest: Another GOP senator undecided about labor pick
FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin T... Ohio Sen. Rob Portman isn't ready to say he's supporting fast food executive Andrew Puzder as President Donald Trump's secretary of labor. A spokesman for Portman confirms he is one of at least six GOP senators who are waiting to hear Puzder answer questions Thursday at his confirmation hearing.
