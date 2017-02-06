Texas restaurant owner shrugs off 'America first' slight
" The owner of an Italian restaurant in San Antonio says he would welcome back the customers who recently scribbled on a receipt that they won't return because he is Mexican. Fernando Franco, who owns Di Frabo, says his manager showed him the receipt Friday, shortly after the couple had left.
