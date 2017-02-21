Taiwan restaurant industry bucks the trend despite economic uncertainties
Chef Enrico Derflinger's signature prawn risotto dish, which has won him praise from UK's queen. TAIPEI: Taiwan's economy is facing a lot of challenges from stagnant cross-strait relations and uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's trade policies, but its restaurant industry is thriving despite the uncertain political climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|10
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Sat
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|247
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC