Starbucks will start serving ice crea...

Starbucks will start serving ice cream at more than 100 stores -...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

This week, the coffee chain will begin serving the Roastery Affogato menu at 10 upscale Reserve bar locations in Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. Affogatos, an Italian treat, are created by pouring a shot of espresso on top of a scoop of ice cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) 21 hr King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mon YouDidntBuildThat 241
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC