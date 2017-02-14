Starbucks will start serving ice cream at more than 100 stores -...
This week, the coffee chain will begin serving the Roastery Affogato menu at 10 upscale Reserve bar locations in Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. Affogatos, an Italian treat, are created by pouring a shot of espresso on top of a scoop of ice cream.
