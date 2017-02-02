Starbucks Responds to Criticism Over Refugee Hiring Blowback
Starbucks Corp., facing backlash from some customers over its plans to hire refugees, said it would speed up its previously stated goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018. Chief Executive Howard Schultz announced on Sunday the company's plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.
