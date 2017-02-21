Starbucks' brand perception has plummeted since it announced plan to hire refugees
The perception tracker measures if respondents have "heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative." In Starbucks' case, perception is still overall positive, but significantly lower than it was prior to CEO Howard Schultz published a public letter outlining the company's plans to give refugees jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|36 min
|Uncle Sam
|244
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC