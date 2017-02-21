Starbucks' brand perception has plumm...

Starbucks' brand perception has plummeted since it announced plan to hire refugees

The perception tracker measures if respondents have "heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative." In Starbucks' case, perception is still overall positive, but significantly lower than it was prior to CEO Howard Schultz published a public letter outlining the company's plans to give refugees jobs.

