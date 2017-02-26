Slow tax refunds blamed for taking bi...

Slow tax refunds blamed for taking bite out of restaurant sales

10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

While death and taxes may be a certainty, how quickly Americans are getting their refunds remains up in the air - and that's taking a toll on restaurants' revenue. Jack in the Box Inc. saw sales abruptly turn negative this month, and the slowdown may be partly due to delayed income tax refunds, Chief Executive Officer Lenny Comma said Wednesday.

