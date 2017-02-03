Since turning 18 this year, she is ac...

Since turning 18 this year, she is accused of committing 10 felonies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Was spotted by surveillance cameras and a former school classmate working a Pollo Tropical drive-through trying to spend the robbery booty Abraham, who turned 18 in January, sits in Broward County Jail on $356,000 bond covering the 10 felony charges and a misdemeanor involved in all of the above. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 8 hr Battle Tested 216
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 5
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC