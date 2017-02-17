Sea to Sky restaurant owner makes dea...

Sea to Sky restaurant owner makes deal with the Dragons

Nicolette Richer and her family were featured on CBC's Dragons' Den this past Wednesday Feb. 15. Photo: CBC photo Whistler's Nicolette Richer, owner and founder of The Green Moustache restaurant chain, met with the Dragons this past Wednesday, Feb. 15. Requesting $350,00 for 15 per cent of their company, Richer and her family stood proudly and confidently in front of a panel of investors on CBC's Dragons' Den . In the end, Richer was able to secure a deal with Manjeet Minhas, co-founder and CEO of Minhas Breweries & Distillery, at $500,000 for 25 per cent of the company.

