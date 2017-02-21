Restaurateur Michael Schlow Expands to the Mosaic District with Alta Strada
Alta Strada opens in the Mosaic District with rustic Italian fare and a "mascarporeos" dessert . Photograph by Scott Suchman Restaurateur Michael Schlow is on a roll in Washington, opening more DC-area eateries than in his Boston home base.
