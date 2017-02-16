Restaurants close nationwide for immigration protest
Philadelphia restaurant owner David Pena was one of many restaurateurs who planned to close shop Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The goal of the social media-born, grassroots movement, dubbed #ADayWithoutImmigrants, is to show the importance of immigrants in American society.
