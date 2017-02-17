Restaurants are closing across the country today for a day without immigrants
Cities across the U.S. are declaring today a "Day Without Immigrants" in order to demonstrate the profound effect that immigrants have on the country's economic and social makeup. The movement, which Al Jazeera reports was primarily organized through social media and word of mouth, encourages immigrants to "miss class, work, and not to shop on Thursday," instead participating in organized protests.
