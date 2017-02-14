Restaurant owner blames rivals over Hawks raid
Jealousy in the entertainment and hospitality industry could be behind the raid by the Hawks on Eyadini Lounge shisanyama in uMlazi last week, the owner, Jabulani Zama, said on Monday. He said he was left unsettled by the conduct of the police who acted on untrue information that drugs were being sold at his restaurant.
