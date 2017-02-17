Restaurant faces backlash for immigra...

Restaurant faces backlash for immigration stance A restaurant in...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

When workers returned after participating in "A Day Without Immigrants" rally they found hate-filled messages on the front door of their restaurant. La Parilla in Watkinsville closed Thursday to participate in A Day Without Immigrants, which was meant to show the impact immigrants have on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 18 hr General Zod 5
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Fri Truth 5
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) Feb 14 King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 13 YouDidntBuildThat 241
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC