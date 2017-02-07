Racist Receipt Targets Restaurant Owner
Staffers at a San Antonio, Texas restaurant are concerned and disappointed after they found a receipt from a customer saying they would not be coming back because the owner is Mexican. "The food was tasty and the service was attentive," the note reads.
