R.I. lawmaker fired from waitress job...

R.I. lawmaker fired from waitress job due to political views

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Rhode Island state legislator was fired from her job as a waitress after her employer said her political views hurt the restaurant's reputation. Classic Cafe owner Raymond Burns said Thursday he warned Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh that her "vocal political discussions" during her shift were interfering with her work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 7 hr Le Jimbo 189
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 5
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec '16 AZPat 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC