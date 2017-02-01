R.I. lawmaker fired from waitress job due to political views
A Rhode Island state legislator was fired from her job as a waitress after her employer said her political views hurt the restaurant's reputation. Classic Cafe owner Raymond Burns said Thursday he warned Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh that her "vocal political discussions" during her shift were interfering with her work.
