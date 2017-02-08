Puzder says he'd quit as CEO if confi...

Puzder says he'd quit as CEO if confirmed as labor secretary

President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor has proposed avoiding conflicts of interest by resigning as CEO of his fast food empire, selling off hundreds of holdings and recusing himself from government decisions in which he has a financial interest, according to his ethics filings with the government. "I will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter in which I know that I have a financial interest directly and predictably affected by the matter," without a waiver from government ethics officials, Andrew Puzder wrote in the nine-page filing, dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press.

