Puzder says he'd quit as CEO if confirmed as labor secretary
President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor has proposed avoiding conflicts of interest by resigning as CEO of his fast food empire, selling off hundreds of holdings and recusing himself from government decisions in which he has a financial interest, according to his ethics filings with the government. "I will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter in which I know that I have a financial interest directly and predictably affected by the matter," without a waiver from government ethics officials, Andrew Puzder wrote in the nine-page filing, dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|19 hr
|Battle Tested
|212
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC