Police: Too soon to talk about new pa...

Police: Too soon to talk about new parade safety rules

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, identifying Rizutto as the man who allege... . Police stand next to a pickup truck that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, coming to a stop against a dump truck, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... 56 min Juan Valdez 6
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 13
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Sat SirPrize 6
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 23 Texxy the Selfie Cat 247
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Feb 17 Truth 5
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) Feb 14 King Burger Phart 137
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC