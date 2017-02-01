Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly One Week
Officials in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, are investigating the mysterious disappearance of Robert Baron, 58, a local restaurant owner who hasn't been seen by his family in nearly one week. Police described Baron's disappearance as an "apparent assault" after what appeared to be blood was found in Baron's restaurant, Ghigiarelli Pizza in Old Forge, according to a search warrant affidavit.
