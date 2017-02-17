Oops! Workers Fired For "Day Without Immigrants" -...
The restaurant industry is as most know, very competitive, and as such there are going to be consequences for actions that have a negative impact on the quality of customer service.unfortunately for 12 Oklahoma employees these consequences are turning into regret. The twelve failed to show up to work because they were supporting the "Day Without Immigrants" and apparently didn't realize they would return to the day after without a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
