Novi restaurant owners plead guilty a...

Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five immigrants

A year and a day after a fire killed five Mexican immigrants in a Novi home, their employers pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring illegal aliens.

A year and a day after a fire killed five Mexican immigrants in a Novi home, their employers pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring illegal aliens. Roger Tam, 56, and Ada Lei, 49, of Novi, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in Detroit federal court to five felony counts of harboring and shielding illegal aliens from detection for the purposes of commercial and private financial gain and one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,185

Las Vegas, NV

#1 1 hr ago
Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five Mexican illegal aliens.
