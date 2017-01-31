Not All Refugees Are Welcomeby Michelle MalkinFor years, left-wingers ...

This weekend, thousands of anti-Trump liberals took to the streets, airports, and college campuses chanting "all are welcome" and shrieking "let them in" to protest White House executive orders enforcing our borders. In case their position wasn't clear enough, the mobs bellowed: Militant mayors in Seattle, Denver, and New York City re-declared themselves open-borders sanctuaries - or as I call them, outlaw cities.

