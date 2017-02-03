News 21 mins ago 9:36 a.m.Texas restaurant owner claims racist note written on bill
A restaurant owner is speaking out after finding a troubling note he says was left by a customer. The note, written on a receipt, praises the food and service but says they won't be coming back because "the owner is Mexican."
