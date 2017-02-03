Naked restaurant in Tenerife lets you eat "Happy Endings" off your partner's bare body
Last week we announced that a new naked restaurant called Innato had opened in Tenerife the largest of the Canary Islands in Spain. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star a week on, the restaurant owner Tony De Leonardis said the response to the opening has been "excellent".
