Mom banned from McDonald's over play areas now working with Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza
Mom banned from McDonald's over play areas now working with Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza Mom made news when swab tests of restaurant play areas showed life-threatening pathogens. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2ldkqWu PHOENIX - A Chandler, Ariz., mom who was banned from McDonald's after she made national news when swab tests of restaurant play areas showed life-threatening pathogens has partnered with another national, kid-friendly chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|6 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|16 hr
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 13
|YouDidntBuildThat
|241
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC