McDonald's to cut prices on drinks as fast-food industry slumps

16 hrs ago

McDonald's Corp., reeling from an industrywide restaurant slump and slowing growth from its all-day breakfast push, is looking to beverages to help perk up the business. The world's biggest food-service company, which last year focused its advertising on cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches, plans to offer $1 sodas and $2 McCafe specialty drinks across the U.S. It's turning to higher-margin beverages at a time when cheap grocery prices are prodding more Americans to eat at home.

