McDonald's all-day breakfast launches across Canada

Breakfast for dinner just became a much more viable option for fast food lovers as McDonald's Canada officially launched its all-day breakfast today starting at 11:01 a.m. With menu items like scrambled egg wraps, oatmeal, hash browns and BLT bagels - including its beloved Egg McMuffin sandwich - 1,100 McDonald's locations across Canada will undoubtedly be inundated with breakfast-loving patrons well into the afternoon. "Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time," said John Betts, McDonald's Canada CEO.

