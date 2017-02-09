McDonald pleads guilty to killing Wis...

McDonald pleads guilty to killing Wishaw step-dad Kevin Holmes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The man accused of murdering Wishaw step-dad Kevin Holmes today plead guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide. George McDonald admitted that he had killed Kevin - known as Keek - by kicking, punching and stamping on his head in a lane off Main Street in the North Lanarkshire town on 22 March last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 14 min YouDidntBuildThat 220
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC