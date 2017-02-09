McDonald pleads guilty to killing Wishaw step-dad Kevin Holmes
The man accused of murdering Wishaw step-dad Kevin Holmes today plead guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide. George McDonald admitted that he had killed Kevin - known as Keek - by kicking, punching and stamping on his head in a lane off Main Street in the North Lanarkshire town on 22 March last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|14 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|220
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC