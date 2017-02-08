Lowell restaurant owner bullish on downtown's future
Athenian Corner Restaurant owner Teddy Panos isn't just saying he's bullish on the future of the downtown -- he's about to prove it. Next month Panos will put before city regulatory boards a plan to dramatically make-over the property at 207 Market St. that his family has owned for more than four decades.
