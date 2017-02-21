Leah Adler, Mother of Steven Spielberg and Pico Blvd. Restaurant Owner, Has Died
Leah Adler, longtime owner of The Milky Way kosher restaurant in the Pico-Robertson area, has died. She was 97. For many years, The Milky Way restaurant was synonymous with Adler, owing in part to her celebrity son director Steven Spielberg.
