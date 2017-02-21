Lawmakers, restaurants agree on bill to remove liquor shields
State lawmakers and Utah restaurateurs have apparently agreed on legislation that would allow restaurants to remove the so-called "Zion Curtain" that shields customers from alcohol pouring and mixing. "We seem to have agreement" with the Utah Restaurant Association and the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association, House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said, referring to terms of the bill that has yet to be made public.
