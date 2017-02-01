Latest scam to restaurant owners: Pay up with food, drinks
The Orange Health Department is giving a heads up on a new potential scam that may ask restaurant owners to pay up with food. Yes, food as a payment, or else your restaurant won't get a permit and will be ordered closed.
