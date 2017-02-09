Last orders for village-run pub
VOLUNTEERS who have been running the Kings Arms in Monkton Farleigh have announced that the pub will be closing its doors after one final blowout. The keys to the pub, which has been run by locals for the past six months, will be handed back to Punch Taverns after one last drink on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|14 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|220
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan 16
|McGooters
|20
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC