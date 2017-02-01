Labor nominee Puzder says he's divest...

Labor nominee Puzder says he's divesting _ and all-in

Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder is working to divest his assets from his fast food empire so he can be confirmed to the Cabinet post that enforces protections for American workers, a spokesman said Wednesday. Puzder is CEO of fast food empire CKE Restaurants Inc., and his spokesman George Thompson said divesting assets is a "complex process" since the company is privately held.

