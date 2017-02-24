In Trump era, restaurants serve up me...

In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics

There are 6 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 22 hrs ago, titled In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

Michael Roper, left, owner of Hopleaf, bar and restaurant talks Feb. 16, 2017, with bartender James Park at the tavern in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. On Inauguration Day, Roper dubbed Hopleaf a "No Trump Zone" and donated the day's sales to Planned Parenthood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,757

Location hidden
#1 Friday
does he take ebt in the bar?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#2 Yesterday
Never discuss sex, politics, religion, or salary and others will see you as a saint among men.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#3 14 hrs ago
Never discuss politics with lunatics who advocate giving up your vehicles and living in 200 sq. feet so that the global warming chicken littles can have their massive carbon footprint mansions with the pool, their Lear Jets, and fleet of cars.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,757

Location hidden
#4 13 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
Never discuss politics with lunatics who advocate giving up your vehicles and living in 200 sq. feet so that the global warming chicken littles can have their massive carbon footprint mansions with the pool, their Lear Jets, and fleet of cars.
those rich folks do not leave carbon foot prints they pay the dems off so the foot print goes away just like emissions do when you give enough to the epa
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#5 13 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>

those rich folks do not leave carbon foot prints they pay the dems off so the foot print goes away just like emissions do when you give enough to the epa
Last time they checked, AG gave his pledge card but no record of paying offsets and Sheryl Crow may have used more than her fair share of toilet paper.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#7 2 hrs ago
So a bar in a sanctuary establishes a "no Trump zone."
How many illegal immigrants work there (at less than minimum wage)?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... 4 hr PoliciaFederal 4
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 23 Texxy the Selfie Cat 247
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
News Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With... Feb 17 Truth 5
News Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11) Feb 14 King Burger Phart 137
News Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Feb 11 T-Shull 43
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC