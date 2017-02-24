In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics
There are 6 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 22 hrs ago, titled In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:
Michael Roper, left, owner of Hopleaf, bar and restaurant talks Feb. 16, 2017, with bartender James Park at the tavern in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. On Inauguration Day, Roper dubbed Hopleaf a "No Trump Zone" and donated the day's sales to Planned Parenthood.
Since: Aug 11
11,757
Location hidden
#1 Friday
does he take ebt in the bar?
#2 Yesterday
Never discuss sex, politics, religion, or salary and others will see you as a saint among men.
#3 14 hrs ago
Never discuss politics with lunatics who advocate giving up your vehicles and living in 200 sq. feet so that the global warming chicken littles can have their massive carbon footprint mansions with the pool, their Lear Jets, and fleet of cars.
Since: Aug 11
11,757
Location hidden
#4 13 hrs ago
those rich folks do not leave carbon foot prints they pay the dems off so the foot print goes away just like emissions do when you give enough to the epa
#5 13 hrs ago
Last time they checked, AG gave his pledge card but no record of paying offsets and Sheryl Crow may have used more than her fair share of toilet paper.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
#7 2 hrs ago
So a bar in a sanctuary establishes a "no Trump zone."
How many illegal immigrants work there (at less than minimum wage)?
