In a letter to workers sent Monday, Starbucks executives said the...
In a letter to workers sent Monday, Starbucks executives said the company is partnering with Ernst & Young, which provides an immigration advisory program to companies. Ernst & Young will offer all Starbucks employees and their families free legal advice to "help navigate immigration issues and get answers in these uncertain times."
