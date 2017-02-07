In a letter to workers sent Monday, S...

In a letter to workers sent Monday, Starbucks executives said the...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

In a letter to workers sent Monday, Starbucks executives said the company is partnering with Ernst & Young, which provides an immigration advisory program to companies. Ernst & Young will offer all Starbucks employees and their families free legal advice to "help navigate immigration issues and get answers in these uncertain times."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 9 min PoliciaFederal 210
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC