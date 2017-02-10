Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Hea...

Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Head will be back to normal soon after Hurricane Matthew

16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete.

