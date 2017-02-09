How clean is your favourite restaurant? Soon you'll be able to tell
RESTAURANT owners have backed plans to make displaying food hygiene ratings compulsory as figures reveal more than 5,400 Oxfordshire businesses could face losing customers. A law making food outlets show its rating in the window could be enforced within two years and a survey from business service company NFU Mutual revealed that scores of three or less were turning people away.
