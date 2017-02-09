How clean is your favourite restauran...

How clean is your favourite restaurant? Soon you'll be able to tell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

RESTAURANT owners have backed plans to make displaying food hygiene ratings compulsory as figures reveal more than 5,400 Oxfordshire businesses could face losing customers. A law making food outlets show its rating in the window could be enforced within two years and a survey from business service company NFU Mutual revealed that scores of three or less were turning people away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Wed Battle Tested 211
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome Feb 4 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig... Jan 30 Autistic mormon 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 4
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Jan 29 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan 16 McGooters 20
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC