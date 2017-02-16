Houston (Restaurants), We Have a Problem
Tracy Vaught and Hugo Ortega are opening two concepts in 2017: Hugo's Cocina, a casual version of Hugo's and Xochi, which specializes in Oaxacan cuisine.
