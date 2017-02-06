Houston barbecue restaurant owner fights back against robbers, killing 1
Houston police say a barbecue restaurant owner has shot and killed one of two suspected robbers. Authorities say the man was leaving his restaurant on Houston's northeast side after closing up Saturday night when two men jumped out from behind a garbage bin and tried to rob him as he was getting into his car.
