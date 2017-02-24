Former restauranteur was first to offer pizza and Chinese food
Sam Panopoulos never imagined 55 years after an experimentation with pineapple to create the Hawaiian pizza would still be making news. The 83-year-old London resident, who owned and operated the Satellite Restaurant in downtown Chatham for several years with his late brother Nick, was surprised to see the stir that was recently caused over pineapple on pizza.
