Former Portland restaurateur opens new Montreal-style bagel cafe
Tucked away at the intersection of routes 9 and 115 in North Yarmouth lies The Purple House , an open bakery/restaurant/cafe run by one of Portland's former top chefs. Open for one month, Krista Desjarlais' wood-fired gourmet cottage is a vision of international cool.
